You cannot ask for a better end to the weekend! Temperatures are still above average for this time of year. Overnight lows into Monday morning will offer up more upper 40s to the middle 50s. You might want to grab a jacket for an early morning run or walk.

A few showers will gather closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line the next 2 nights. Count yourself lucky if you win the rain lottery. This spotty nature will be common as the next cold front comes through early this week.

Similar areas have the potential to see a few more raindrops and a clap of thunder by Monday evening.

Otherwise, much more sunshine with a few more clouds thrown into the mix. Highs will stay above the norm in the 80s Monday.

Winds will be stronger out west where fire concerns are elevated Monday afternoon. Please no burning as conditions are extremely dry and with the warmer temps/high winds combo, wildfires could grow rapidly.

Tuesday the cold front will cut through the state. The north and west stand the best position for spotty showers and a rumble or two. Wichita and southcentral Kansas stand the worst chance for rain as we are starved for moisture as this front passes through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Temps will cool behind the front to the 70s and 80s. There is a stronger push of colder air on the way later this week. Rain is possible Friday and into early Saturday as this happens. Highs will drop to the 50s and 60s. Early Friday and Saturday mornings, areas near the Kansas/Nebraska state line may get cold enough for patchy frost. Please monitor conditions this week as we get closer to the colder air yet to come down the pipeline this fall season!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 54 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 85 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 53 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 68 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 68 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman