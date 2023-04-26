We have received some good rain in parts of southwest Kansas overnight through Wednesday morning. Doppler radar estimates more than 2″ of rain has fallen in portions of Kearny, southern Finney along with Harper and Kay counties in Oklahoma.

Rain has favored areas especially southwest and closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. The main part of this storm system is skirting by to our south. Drier air associated with a large high pressure system over the Great Lakes region keeps trying to suppress this rainy feature. Rain will continue to fight farther north and still produce showers primarily near and south of Highway 50 the rest of Wednesday with showers lingering overnight.

Lows tonight will be chilly in the 30s and 40s with light winds and cloudy skies.

A few showers linger tomorrow morning around Wichita but clear out before midday.

Highs tomorrow reach into the 60s to low 70s with sunny slivers.

With an approaching cold front, there will be another shot for showers across the state. This enters northwest Kansas Thursday night and the remainder of the state Friday.

Severe weather is not anticipated and rainfall will be spotty, clearing the state by the weekend.

Temperatures will bounce back quickly to the 60s and some 70s out southwest by the end of the weekend.

A few sprinkles cannot he ruled out Monday. We will await more chances for showers and storms next Wednesday night and the following Friday. Temperatures will warm back to the 60s and 70s. Winds do not look to be an issue and will stay light for Kansas standards for much of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of rain. Lo: 44 Wind: E/NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers. Hi: 62 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 44 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman