Quite the dynamic weather day is expected across the region.

The first significant threat is the incredibly high fire danger for those mainly east of I-135. Fire Weather Warnings are in place through Tuesday. Do not burn. It will get out of hand immediately thanks to strong gusty winds and incredibly dry air in place.

Gusts will likely stay upwards of 50 to 70 mph today. This will also allow for blowing dust in western Kansas. A Blowing Dust Advisory in place means dust storms and reduced visibility are likely. Travel with caution.

A dry line will situate across central Kansas. This keeps those out west incredibly dry. Those to the east of the dryline will notice a large influx of moisture. Dew points climb into the 50s and 60s. This will give a key ingredient in thunderstorm development later tonight. The SPC has highlighted those in northeast Kansas under an Enhanced Risk, with a slight risk for the Wichita area.

An isolated storm could form in the early evening, but the main event for Kansas looks to be a line of strong to severe storms that drops out late Tuesday. This should highlight most of northeast Kansas. I think the strongest of the activity should stay just out of reach, but a tail end could bring a storm closer to Wichita. Our northeast KSN communities and those towards Kansas City and St. Joseph will likely have a noisy night.

Due to the threat into the overnight hours, make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. All storm types are possible, including an isolated tornado.

Highs on Tuesday will be summer-like into the 80s. A few spots could touch 90 degrees.

After tonight’s cold front streams through, we will be left with a cooler stretch for the second half of the week. It will be windy at times.

4/12/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: S 20-40

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 45 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 62 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 34 Wind: W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 70 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears