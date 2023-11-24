Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories paint the region through 12 AM Sunday as a second wave of winter weather arrives tomorrow.

Snow has been falling for most of the day in northwest Kansas, with some of the heaviest bands moving through Cheyenne, Sherman, and Dundy counties. This first wave of moisture will continue to track off the northeast and out of the region, making way for the second wave early tomorrow morning.

Some of the highest snowfall totals that have been reported so far are on the Nebraska side of the state line in Dundy County. Most of the northwest corner of the region has picked up about an inch of snowfall so far with more expected tomorrow.

Highs tomorrow will play a major role in how much snowfall some areas see. Where temperatures will be in the 20s, expect to see all snowfall. But for part of southcentral Kansas, temperatures will be sitting right near freezing. The slightest wiggle in temperature by even one degree can play a huge role in how much snowfall occurs.

At this moment, we are anticipating the highest snowfall totals to be in the middle of the state. Some areas from Great Bend to Pratt to Dodge City could see over 6″ of snowfall. Closer to the Wichita metro, anywhere from 4″ to 6″ can be expected. There is a very tight gradient in totals across southcentral Kansas as it will all come down to temperatures.

Snowfall will track into the state overnight, and by 8 AM we can expect to see widespread snowfall across the state. Travel is not advised tomorrow as roads will quickly become slick as the snow comes down and begins to accumulate.

Widespread moisture will prevail into the afternoon. But notice that drastic distinction between snow and rain in southcentral Kansas. Areas near Arkansas City and Independence will have more rainfall with a few flurries mixed in as we stay above freezing in that corner of the sate.

This is the breakdown of what we expect to see and where. Snowfall is guaranteed for the majority of the state, with significant accumulations expected. The closer you get to the turnpike, the closer you get to the freezing line. With temperatures right at 32 degrees, we will see wet, fluffy snowflakes from Emporia through Medicine Lodge. The farther southeast you get, the more likely it is that you will see more rainfall than snow.

This system will continue to trek east through the evening, with moisture eventually clearing out by midnight.

Temperatures will stay in the freezer for the rest of the weekend. Highs struggle to reach the 40s by Tuesday but we eventually settle into the upper 40s by next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy. 20% chance of snow. Lo: 25 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 100% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 34 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow night: Cloudy to mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow. Lo: 18 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 36 Lo: 16 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 37 Lo: 18 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 43 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 46 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 47 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll