It is time for Friday Football Fever! Please stay hydrated as it will be hot and breezy for kickoff. Due to low humidity, it will turn out to be a beautiful evening once the sun goes down.

We are rolling into the holiday weekend while the heat dome unveils another stretch of triple digit high temperatures in parts of Kansas. Wichita will be close to that mark!

The humidity will not be a major factor and allow the heat index to reflect the air temperature. This will allow temperatures to cool to comfortable levels during the evenings and overnight.

Once the sun rises, we will quickly warm into the upper 90s and lower triple digits.

Fire concerns will be elevated over the weekend and into early next week. Breezy, dry and warm weather will enhance this threat. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect through this evening out west. A new set of counties in the west are under a Fire Weather Watch for Saturday.

The heat keeps building through early next week.

A cold front comes into the northwest early next week. Since it will take time for this front to cross our path, we will maintain a chance for random showers and thunderstorms late Monday northwest and Wednesday farther east. The southwest may get robbed.

There is also a low pressure system that is rounding the bend of the dome of heat. As the high shifts southeast, the low will move on the western side of this feature and help to produce rain for some, not all, within the region.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees behind the frontal passage. By the end of next week, the high will return to reinforce the heat back here at home especially across the southern half of the viewing area. Sporadic storm chances are expected at the end of next week and the following weekend around the outer rim of this high. Positioning of this feature will be important, although right now moisture looks favored north and east.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 97 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 98 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, windy.

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman