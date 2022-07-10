Get ready for some sizzling summer heat as we push into our Sunday. Most of us in central Kansas will climb into the 90s, but those out west will soar into the lower 100s. It is going to be dangerously hot. Make sure you avoid the peak afternoon heating hours between 12-5 PM if you can. Lots of water!

Because of the intense heat, we have Heat Advisories in place through 8 PM Sunday evening. Our feels like temperatures could jump as high as 105-110 in these spots.

Winds will also be a factor in western Kansas today. With the strong wind, dry ground and relatively dry air in place, we have heightened fire danger for some communities out that way. No burning!

A cold front begins to work into northwest Kansas this afternoon and evening. The front eventually brings some relief to the state, but before it does so, it will spark a few showers and storms.

The main area we will watch is far northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska into the late afternoon. A cell or two could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail being the main concern. This is not a widespread event by any means, but the SPC has a marginal risk for severe weather painted in this area.

As the cold front continues its march through Kansas on Monday, those out ahead of it will continue to bake in the heat. Behind it, some nice relief in the upper 80s. As the front taps into more heat and moisture during the day on Monday, it will spark a few more showers and storms.

There is a Marginal Risk again on Monday for a good chunk of the state. This just means a cell or two could become stronger.

Enjoy a slight cool down on Tuesday with highs only in the upper 80s and lower 90s. This is only temporary as we soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s again by mid to late week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 96 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 71 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 100 Wind: S/NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears