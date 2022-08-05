Heat advisories once again paint the Sunflower State as temperatures climb back into the triple digits. These advisories are in effect until 8 PM tomorrow as we will see highs reach 100 degrees. You know the drill by now; drink water and take frequent breaks in the AC and shade.

Those in Northwest Kansas will be the “coolest” with highs only reaching the upper 90s as a cold front will inch into the state and bring rain chances back into the forecast.

Spotty showers will bubble up tomorrow evening as a cold front dips into the state’s northwestern corner. We are not expecting a washout, just scattered storms advancing east overnight.

Some storms along the Nebraska state line could produce strong winds at times. A Marginal Risk is in place for portions of Furnas and Red Willow Counties.

The front will continue south throughout Sunday, with spotty showers following in its wake. A few morning storms will be possible for Central Kansas on Sunday, with Western Kansas starting the day off dry.

Late Sunday evening, storms again push into Northwestern Kansas as this boundary continues to hang out. Showers will be off and on through Monday as the unsettled pattern leads us into the start of the workweek.

Some relief from the heat will settle in behind the front, slowly moving across the state as we all cool off by Monday. Rain chances will drop off by Tuesday, and temperatures will rebound back into the upper 90s by next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 77 Wind: SE/S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 102 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 76 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll