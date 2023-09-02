It has been a warm and windy day across the Sunflower State. Winds out of the south have been strong with peak gusts around 25 MPH for most. Northwest Kansas saw the strongest winds and the warmest temperatures today with gusts up to 30 MPH and highs above 100 degrees.

Elevated fire weather concerns remain in place for northwest Kansas. When you factor in how dry it has been with the heat and the winds, it leaves the perfect environment for any spark that starts to spread quickly. Please be careful as you fire up the grill this holiday weekend.

Temperatures fall back into the 60s tonight with winds staying out of the south. Skies will remain clear, making it a great night to stargaze.

Tomorrow will be another scorcher. Highs will be in the upper 90s to triple digits. Sunshine will continue to dominate our skies and winds will remain strong out of the south.

The heat lingers through the week. Temperatures stay well above average with highs sitting near the triple digits. Even though we will have a cool down by next weekend, temperatures will remain above the seasonal norm.

One hundred-degree days are not unheard of in September. There have been several instances of temperatures reaching the century mark in September and October.

We finally see a chance for moisture as a weak cold front tracks through the region on Tuesday night. Showers will move along this front, following its path as it moves southeast across the state. Rainfall will linger as we start our Wednesday but eventually clears out by the afternoon.

Better opportunities for moisture will return to the Plains by the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week. While the temperature trend looks to remain above average, at least we will be able to add some rain chances back into the mix.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 98 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 70 Wind S/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 97 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, windy.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll