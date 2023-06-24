Waking up this morning with skies drying out and morning temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Drier air arrives this afternoon and will keep our skies mostly clear. Bright, unfiltered sunshine pushes our highs firmly into hot territory with upper 90s in Wichita.

Upper level high pressure is building in from the south and will keep us on the hot and dry trend over the coming few days, but that will be tempered by a passing storm system to the north that will drag a cold front through the area tomorrow.

Lows tonight will be mild to warm in the 60s and 70s.

Tomorrow will be a touch cooler thanks to the front, but don’t expect major relief from the heat, as we still keep highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The warming trend resumes this week and we are anticipating our first triple digit highs of the year by Wednesday.

The good news is that we won’t wind up directly under the heat dome, so the possibility of storms remains especially later this week as the high shifts a bit to the east and allows a few weak disturbances to enter the area. Isolated to scattered storm chances will resume later in the week and into next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 97 Wind: S/W 10-20

Tonight: Clear. Lo: 69 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 91 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.