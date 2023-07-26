The dog days of summer are here, and it will be a very hot day across Kansas with most of us reaching highs in the triple digits.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for this afternoon covering most of the state, and this advisory runs through Friday at least. With no end in sight to the heat, it is likely that this will be extended.

Even with upper level high pressure moving overhead, there are still some small pockets of energy in the atmosphere that will help to keep a few storms around. Storms firing off of the mountains in Colorado this afternoon will make their way east toward Northwest Kansas.

A Slight Risk covers this area for the possibility of damaging straight line wind gusts and large hail.

Remnant showers may be around in central Kansas by tomorrow morning but substantial rainfall is not expected. Lows tonight will be balmy in the 70s.

This pattern will continue through the week, with rain chances hovering on the fringes of our area but most of us staying hot and dry for the foreseeable future.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 102 Wind: SW/S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 77 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 100 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 76 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 101 Lo: 77 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 101 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.