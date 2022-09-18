There are five days left until the official start of fall, and summer is having its last hurrah this week. We slowly cool off this evening falling back into the 60s and 70s with clear skies and winds out of the south.

Temperatures will be hot, with highs flirting with the triple digits for the next few days. We are looking at potentially record-breaking temperatures to start the week. Highs will sit in the upper 90s on Monday, with some even surpassing the century mark.

A ridge of high pressure takes hold of the forecast and is the driving force behind our warming temperatures. Southerly winds will continue to usher in above-average temperatures before a midweek change comes to the forecast.

Skies will remain sunny and clear through Wednesday when our next cold front arrives. Northwest Kansas will feel the relief first on Wednesday, and then temperatures retreat for the rest of us on Thursday. We only fall back into the mid-80s, which is still above average for this time of year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:Tonight:

Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 72 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 99 Wind: SW/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll