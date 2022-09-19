Get ready for another day of record-breaking heat across the Sunflower State. Wichita is one of the warmest places in the United States this afternoon, and we will continue to see temperatures climb.

Highs this afternoon reach the upper 90s and low 100s with plenty of sunshine. A few records are in jeopardy of being broken this afternoon as excessive heat plagues the region.

Summer finally starts to loosen its grip as we head into the middle of the week. A cold front will push into northwest Kansas on Wednesday, bringing some relief from the heat and a few spotty showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures finally retreat across the state on Thursday for the start of fall as we head back into the 80s. This will still be slightly above average but much more comfortable than what we feel currently.

Rain chances increase on Thursday for northern Kansas. These storms will be hit or miss and stay mainly north of I-70. Temperatures remain above average through the weekend though we will be in the 80s rather than the triple digits.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 99 Wind: SW/S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 99 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny, windy.Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll