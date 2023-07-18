Get ready for the heat! Heat Advisories are in place for a large portion of the southern half of the state through 9 PM this evening. Make sure to drink plenty of water today and take frequent breaks in the AC and shade if you plan on spending extended time outside.

Highs will reach into the triple digits for those south of I-70. Those north of the interstate will still see scorching temps in the mid to upper 90s.

Showers and stroms will arrive in northwest Kansas this evening and slowly track east. Rain will struggle to move into central Kansas and fall apart by the start of the day on Wednesday.

Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary concern with any storms that move across the state this evening.

While Wednesday starts dry, isolated storms will develop along the I-70 corridor during the afternoon. As these storms drift south, they will become more widespread overnight, bringing rainfall to most of southern Kansas.

A large portion of the state is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail as they track across the region tomorrow night.

We rise and repeat for Thursday’s forecast. Dry to start the day but our next cold front arrives in western Kansas during the evening. This round of storms will pack more of a punch as it arrives during the warmest time of day. Stroms will advance across the state through the evening and overnight.

A Slight Risk is in place for a large portion of the region on Thursday. All forms of severe weather are possible so please stay weather aware. Now would be a great time to download the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather App to stay up to date with the latest changes in the forecast.

Temperatures slowly retreat to the 80s as we approach the weekend, thanks to the daily rain chances and the potent cold front on Thursday. Relief from the heat does not stick around for long as we climb back into the mid-90s by next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 101 Wind: SE/SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: SW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 96 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll