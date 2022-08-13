Another hot day across the State with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. We can copy and paste today’s forecast for tomorrow because the high-pressure system dominating our forecast keeps temperatures hot and skies clear.

This high will also keep out the moisture for the next few days, keeping humidity levels comfortable even if our air temperatures are anything but comfortable.

We continue to see temperatures climb as we head into the start of the week, with highs expected to reach the 100-degree mark across the state.

By Monday afternoon, a cold front will inch towards Northwestern Kansas and fight to bring rain chances back into the forecast. But due to the lack of moisture in our atmosphere, these storms will be limited in coverage.

Tuesday will offer a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms in Southern Kansas as the front advances, dragging the rain chances along with it.

Temperatures back off significantly in the wake of the front as we fall back into the mid-80s by Wednesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 72 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 102 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 103 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll