Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sky turns drier through the end of the holiday weekend

Heavy rain from the overnight and into this morning has finally cleared to the east.

Some areas were able to pick up between 3″ and 5″ of rainfall in just a 24 hour period.

All of the rain has saturated the ground. With clouds continuing to clear tonight and winds remaining light, areas of dense fog will be possible Sunday morning.

Expect lows to sit cooler than past nights with many returning to the 50s and lower 60s.

While Sunday will be dry for many, it will not be completely rain-free. Added clouds and some cooler air will contribute to another afternoon into the 80s.

A few showers and rumbles may occur across northern Kansas tomorrow as a disturbance arrives from Nebraska.

However, this activity is running into a building area of high pressure which will help to squash development south of I-70 through the early afternoon.

Later in the day, a boundary will move into western Kansas to help spark an isolated shower or storm through the evening, but activity will struggle past sunset.

Temperatures start as we wrap up the holiday weekend with daytime highs back into the 90s by Tuesday. A second cold front will arrive Tuesday which may kick up an isolated storm or two to the northwest. The front will be moisture-starved as it continues to slide south on Tuesday. Behind this front comes some cooler, drier air which will lead to more comfortable nights and seasonable afternoons back into the 80s.

High pressure maintains control once again next week which will being a slow warming trend into next weekend along with a dry sky. Our next rain chances look to hold off until the first half of the following week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige