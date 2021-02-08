Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slick commute Monday morning, bitter cold doesn’t budge

Be ready for a slower drive early Monday due to freezing drizzle, mist, and fog making conditions slick. Winter Weather Advisories are in place and have been extended to go into the afternoon.

Ice accumulation should stay below .10″ but there will still be enough for a light ice glaze on roadways, elevated surfaces, and our vehicles. You’ll want to allow extra time this morning not only for the drive but to defrost and scrape your windshield.

There could be a few snow showers mainly to the north but any snowflakes will be light and won’t amount to much.

The clouds and cold won’t budge today. Skies will be drier after 4pm but the clouds will keep the sun hidden, making highs in the teens to 20s feel miserably cold. Winds won’t be too strong today but even the slightest breeze will make it feel like the single digits.

There’s a small chance the clouds spark a flurry or two tonight but any snow will be widely scattered and very light. Lows will be dangerously cold in the single digits to lower teens.

A low-end chance of a little snow will continue through mid-week with temperatures staying well below freezing.

The rest of the week and even the weekend stays unsettled with winter weather at times. The best chance of snow showers will occur between Thursday and Saturday.

Arctic cold keeps a strong grip on the region and temps won’t warm above freezing. It’ll actually turn colder as the week goes on.