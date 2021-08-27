Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slight heat relief on the way

Temperatures turn up quickly by Friday afternoon, but we no longer have the Heat Advisory in place. We can generally expect mid to upper 90s across the state, with a few lower triple digits sprinkled in.

Wind out of the south is going to ramp up between 10 and 25 mph, allowing to keep the flow of warm and humid air into the region. Dew points remain the highest across the eastern half of Kansas, with those out west experiencing some rather dry air.

A stray shower or storm is possible on Friday afternoon, but those chances remain very slim and mainly to the west. A pop-up storm can never completely be ruled out with this heat and humidity.

We will see slightly better storm chances for those out west starting Saturday evening. An advancing cold front will begin to slide through the state, focusing up storm chances across northwest and southwest Kansas.

Northwest Kansas has been added to a marginal risk for severe weather for late Saturday. The primary risks are gusty strong winds and hail. This coverage should remain fairly spotty.

The front tries to spark up storm chances for the rest of the state come Sunday, but we will have to see how far south it can make it before the warmer air pushes back.

Expect lower 90s for Sunday, eventually turning back to the mid 90s for a good chunk of next week.