Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slight humidity relief, staying summer-like

Friday night brought intense thunderstorms to parts of South Central Kansas. Storms fired just ahead of an advancing cold front. Generally, we saw gusty winds with reports between 60 and 70 mph. This was enough to bring down some power lines and tree limbs. A few are still without power early Saturday morning. We also had frequent lightning, some roadway flooding and even hail reported throughout Sedgwick, Butler and Cowley County. Most of the hail was between penny and golf ball size, but law enforcement even reported up to 2.5″ hail, which is tennis ball size. Storms cleared early Saturday morning.

That cold front has since slowed down and is starting to stall, meaning it is losing its steam.

This could result in only slight humidity relief for South Central Kansas on Saturday, with the rest of the state benefitting a bit more with drier air in place. Dew points will range across the state from the 40s north and west, to the 60s (more humid) for South Central KS.

Regardless, clouds should clear as the day progresses and highs reach the upper 80s. Winds generally stay out of the NE for the Wichita area on Saturday and SE for Western KS, from 8-18 mph.

We will keep an eye on far Southwest KS and Oklahoma Panhandle tonight for a small complex of thunderstorms to bubble up late Saturday night.

A marginal risk for severe weather just hugs the KSN viewing area. Right now those storms look to be a hail/wind threat, so we will keep an eye on it as the day progresses.



Most of us can expect a very warm forecast. We are going to see highs pick back up into the 90s for most of the extended outlook.

Slight humidity relief to end the weekend, but you will not notice much of a change in the Wichita area. Humidity looks to stay relatively high for the rest of the forecast as well with a few days of slightly lower levels mixed in. It is June after all!

No large storm system is apparent as of now, but a few slight pop-up thunderstorm chances are not out of the question. The overall pattern is fairly dry into next week.