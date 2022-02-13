We will add a few degrees in the temperature department today. With southwest flow returning, we can expect warmer air, especially in western Kansas. Our highs today will range from near average in central Kansas, to above average out west. Expect a mix of 40s and 50s under a mostly sunny sky. It really is shaping up to be a gorgeous day! Winds should mostly stay between 8 and 18 mph, but could become a bit breezy at times.

Temperatures make a stride in the warmer direction today, but you will notice big increases for the beginning of the work week. Most of us will be in the upper 50s by Monday and then the 60s on Tuesday. I think a few spots could touch 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon. It will be on the windy side. This will make for high fire danger.

A midweek storm looks possible for part of the state. The latest trends have the heaviest rain setting up east of the turnpike on Wednesday afternoon and evening. I think a few thunderstorms will be possible in that direction. We will see if some of the moisture can sneak back towards the Wichita area.

Eventually, a cold front swings through and transitions over to snow early Thursday morning. Those in the eastern half of Kansas look to have the best shot at seeing some of that snow. Right now, this does not seem like a significant snow event due to the quick moving nature of the storm.

Colder air sinks in Thursday, but warmer changes quickly return into next weekend.

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 46 Wind: N/SW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 29 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 59 Wind: SW/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 59 Lo: 22 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain and storms.

Thu: Hi: 37 Lo: 16 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy.