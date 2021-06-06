Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slight storm chances followed by hot stretch

We have worked some more clouds into the region helping keep our overnight/morning temperatures in the 60s. Those clouds will likely stick around off and on throughout our Sunday.

For this reason, our highs on Sunday afternoon are going to be slightly cooler. I am thinking lower 80s for South Central Kansas, with mid/upper 80s farther west where they should see some more sunshine.



As far as rain goes for today, we are looking at a slight chance for a few pop-up showers and t-storms by this afternoon. Most of our model guidance is keeping the activity across SE Kansas and Oklahoma. We could sneak a stray shower/t-storm a little closer to Wichita. If we do, it will likely be short lived and during the afternoon. Severe threat is not really there today. The main product would just be a brief heavy downpour and some lightning. I will keep an eye on trends throughout the morning.

Winds stay out of the S/SE only around 8-18 mph, with a few stronger gusts out west. Later tonight, a few pop-up t-storms could develop out near the Kansas/Colorado state line and pulse through West/Southwest KS. Due to a lack of support, I do not think much will come from that either. Another area to keep an eye on, however.



Sunday will be our coolest day of the forecast in Wichita as return flow from the south brings plenty of heat and humidity back to the region for the week.

A slight chance of showers/t-storms sticks around Monday with low to mid 80s, but then upper 80s for Tuesday quickly turns to lower 90s for most of the forecast into next weekend. I am even throwing in some upper 90s for parts of West and Southwest Kansas as we head into the middle part of this upcoming week. Technically it is not summer just yet, but it is for sure going to feel like it. I am seeing signs of dew points into the 70s for parts of the forecast as well which means intense humidity is likely. Because of this, we can keep a slight chance for a pop-up shower and t-storm through the forecast.