Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slight weekend relief, slim storm chances

Slightly cooler temperatures drift into the region today. We still have strong southerly flow in place, but generally we can expect mid 90s across the state by the afternoon.

This is at least a small and welcomed change from the upper 90s and lower triple digits lately. Expect a breezy day, 10-20 mph.

Most of the state stays dry today. We will turn out attention to an approaching cold front that could spark up showers and storms later in the evening.

The focus point for those storms looks to be across far northwest Kansas. Latest guidance suggests storms to pop late afternoon and early evening, before tapering off overnight.

A few of the cells associated with the front could become strong to severe. We have a marginal risk that covers most of northwest Kansas and far north central Kansas. Main storm hazards would be hail and damaging wind. This activity looks isolated however.

The slow moving front continues to push through Kansas overnight and into the day on Sunday. Another area of isolated storms could bubble up on that front again Sunday morning/afternoon, closer to central Kansas and then eventually closer to the Wichita area.

We will see how far south we can get that front to move. Something to keep an eye on if you have outdoor plans Sunday. Severe weather does not look to be a major concern as of now.

Temperatures hang out in the upper 80s and lower 90s Sunday and Monday, eventually warming back up a bit for the rest of next week. It should not escalate to the triple digits, but some lower to mid 90s can be expected.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears