Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slightly cooler today, still staying well above average

A dry cold front passes through the Sunflower state as we head through our Tuesday morning. This will leave us cooler compared to yesterday, but afternoon highs still will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

That is near to above average for time of year. The farther south you are, they warmer your day should be. I am expecting lower 60s in the Wichita area.

As the front passes, some extra cloud coverage is possible today. Some of our model guidance is trying to hint at an area of light rain across central and north central Kansas late morning into the lunch hour. Due to the dry air in place at the surface, I do not expect much if any of that to reach the ground. Nonetheless, a few sprinkles are possible.

Winds switch out of the northeast to help bring some of that slightly cooler air in, but I think they will stay relatively light between 8 and 18 mph. Gusts could reach 20 to 25 mph mainly out west.

This upcoming week remains mild. Highs Wednesday will climb a few more degrees to the mid and upper 60s. This pattern continues with near 70 degrees by Thursday. Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is 51 degrees, so we will soar way above that here over the course of the week.

Our warm pattern breaks down a bit heading into the upcoming weekend. While it will not be overly bitter or anything like that, we will drop our highs back into the 50s. Back to where we should be in the temperature department.

A mix of sun and clouds will hold on throughout the week with some fully sunny days ahead as well. It looks like some extra clouds build into the weekend, but our rain chances continue to look downright nonexistent.

We could really use the rain as our latest drought monitor is still pulling in severe and extreme droughts for parts of western Kansas.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears