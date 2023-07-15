Humidity remains high but temperatures are a bit cooler behind yesterday’s storms. We start our morning in the 60s before warming up to the 80s and 90s this afternoon.

It will be a few degrees below normal highs but still steamy out there this afternoon. Heat index values will be in the middle to upper 90s.

Most of Kansas stays dry today with the exception of far southwest Kansas where a storm complex may scrape by as it slides down into the Panhandles.

Tonight, another cool night with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tomorrow afternoon, another round of storms will fire up over northern Kansas and move south.

These storms may pose a limited threat of damaging winds and large hail but do not look to be especially intense. Heavy downpours of rain and frequent lightning will be likely.

We will see upper level high pressure take control over Kansas for the first half of the coming week, with highs pushing back near and above normal with rain chances taking a break.

Similarly to the last two weeks, the heat looks to peak around the middle of the week before backing off as more storm chances come into the picture by Thursday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 68 Wind: N/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 97 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.