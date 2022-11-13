After a cold start to the morning, Sunday will be our warmest day of the next week. We see a good deal of sunshine and stronger winds out of the south. Eventually the stronger winds help usher that warmer air in place with highs in the 40s/50s.

Another chilly night is on tap with lows dropping to the teens and 20s. Late tonight, we will start to watch a little light snow work in to far western Kansas.

Our next storm system is taking shape as we speak in the Colorado Rockies.

It will begin to gather late tonight into early Monday. It is a fast moving system, but will bring us a messy mix of rain and snow.

By the morning commute, a band of light snow will likely begin to set up out west. Since our temperatures will be below freezing, this is expected to stay mostly light snow. Those to the west, especially to the southwest, need to watch out for some slick spots and an inch or two of snow to fall through the morning.

As the system taps into slightly warmer air midday Monday, rain begins to mix in with wet snow at times for central Kansas. The storm moves west to east during the day.

This is a tricky setup with slightly warmer air in play. Rain at times, mixing in with wet snow at times will really create for a range of conditions across the state, changing by the minute. Moisture moves east into the afternoon, bringing an end out west. Those in central and eastern Kansas could have a bit of a messy evening commute with the rain/snow mix continuing.

The system eventually departs late Monday into early Tuesday morning. We will dry out Tuesday but stay cold.

Let us talk about totals… With the rain mixing in at times, this will likely hurt what you see on the ground in central and eastern Kansas. Pockets of heavier snow could still accumulate, especially on grassy surfaces. The roadways will be fairly warm still. A dusting to 1 inch is expected, with some slightly higher totals to the south/west. 1 to 2 inches is looking likely, with a few localized spots with 3+ inches.

The long-term trend keeps us colder than average for this time of year as we push through next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 48 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of rain/snow. Hi: 38 Wind: SE/NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of rain/snow early. Lo: 23 Wind: NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 40 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 39 Lo: 21 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 32 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 40 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 46 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears