Call it a “cool down” as we shaved a few degrees off of afternoon highs today. Unfortunately, that still meant upper 90s west and lower 100s in south central Kansas.

There is a chance for a random bubble up shower or storm in the evening but most of us should stay dry. Those out near the Kansas/Colorado state line need to keep an eye on a stronger storm our two with damaging winds being the main concern.

Slim rain chances are the name of the game through Thursday. The pattern is broken, but an approaching disturbance comes to western Kansas later this evening into tonight bringing a few more showers and storms. More miss than hit. Severe weather is not expected in Kansas, but a marginal risk stays just over the state line into southeast Colorado.

Then we have a few more spotty showers and storms on tap for Thursday.

This is not a widespread event by any means either, but we hope a few storms will provide a quick rain for some that need it.

Temperatures remain tough through the weekend. Most of us will bounce around each day in the lower 100s. Keep in mind our average high for this time of year is 93 degrees. Outdoor activities should be limited to early morning and late evening. If a surface is too hot for you to walk on barefoot, it is way too hot for your dogs.

We will keep an eye on the potential for a few more showers and storms starting Sunday evening next week as an approaching boundary potentially initiates some rainfall. We have a ways to go so details are still murky as of now. There are slim storm chances through Tuesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 72 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 101 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 74 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 101 Lo: 78 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 103 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 102 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 101 Lo: 78 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman