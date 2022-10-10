A system that has been parked to the southwest of us for the last several days is making the march to the northeast. This is sparking a few showers and heavy downpours. This will linger into the overnight as this system lifts to the northeast. A clap of thunder is possible but chances for severe weather remain low.

Temperatures will be mild overnight before we watch the next cold front move through the region before the middle of the week.

Ahead of the next cold front, temperatures will heat up well above the norm. Temperatures in the middle and upper 80s are not out of the question.

Storms will develop toward evening, especially across northeast Kansas. The atmosphere will then unzip to the southwest across our northcentral counties. This activity will track to the southeast into the overnight.

A stronger storm is possible where a Marginal Risk is outlined from central into eastern Kansas. Damaging winds and large hail are possible in any stronger storm.

Winds will also increase as this next front approaches. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for Tuesday to the northwest. Please, no burning as temperatures will be warm, humidity low and winds rather gusty.

Winds will relax behind this boundary Wednesday and temperatures will drop by a few degrees. We have another push of cooler air that comes through dry into Thursday. Temperatures will drop by a few more degrees but rebound by Friday in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Dry conditions are expected over the weekend although a disturbance may make a play for our extreme southeast counties as the next cold front comes through the region over the weekend. We will need to watch where this moisture will favor but right now it looks like those to the southeast outside of our viewing area will benefit the most. We just do not make the connection on this one. Highs will dip to the 60s and 70s for highs late in the weekend and at the start of the following week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 61 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 84 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 55 Wind: S/N 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 76 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 72 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 78 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman