Monday is shaping up to be a cool and spring-like afternoon. Most of us will make it to the upper 50s and lower 60s today. Winds will be relatively light which should make for a pleasant weather day. We do notice a solid deck of clouds in place.

We could see a spotty shower or two today, but most of us stay dry. We find ourselves on the far northern extent of a storm system that will bring rain and storms to Oklahoma, but miss out on most of the activity.

Another cold front rolls through later in the day on Tuesday. Ahead of it we should warm back to the lower 70s. Winds switch out of the north with that front, becoming gusty at times.

High fire danger continues to be a major concern, specifically out in western Kansas. Just enough of a breeze today, and even strong winds tomorrow will allow fires to quickly get out of hand.

The ground continues to be bone dry out in that direction. NO BURNING.

Tuesday night’s cold front will bring cooler air to the state for the end of the work week. Most of us will be in the 50s and 60s through Friday. There are some nice improvements on the way for the weekend. I am seeing signs of 70s back in the forecast.

4/4/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 62 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 43 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 72 Wind: SW/NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 41 Wind: N/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 59 Lo: 36 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 69 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 74 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears