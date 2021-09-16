Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slim storm chance Friday then a hot weekend ahead

Expect plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures for your Thursday. Winds have switched back out of the south and they will be stronger today. This strong southerly flow will give high temperatures a boost back into the 90s.

Skies will stay dry into the evening but as we approach the overnight there could be a shower or storm to the northwest.

There will be a front to the north that will spark storms in Nebraska. The front will dip farther south into Northern Kansas by Friday and could keep a thundershower or two in our Northernmost counties by daybreak. There will not be much change in low temperatures as we start Friday in the 50s and 60s.

The chance of a storm to the north will linger through Friday morning and possibly into the afternoon. The front could spark some new storms from North Central into portions of Southwest and South Central Kansas later in the afternoon. So far, severe weather is not expected.

Wichita should stay dry with rain mainly to the north and west but there is a small chance that a storm could interrupt fun at the State Fair.

Conditions will gradually turn drier as we go through the evening and the overnight into Saturday.

The weekend will be toasty in the 90s and sunny. A more significant cold front will swing through next week and cool temperatures into the low 80s and 70s. Just in time for the official start of fall on Wednesday. Should the front spark a shower or storm there will be a brief opportunity Monday night into Tuesday.