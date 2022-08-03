A weak boundary is working through Kansas today, helping spark up a few showers and storms for the eastern half of the state. The activity has been below severe levels with small areas of heavy downpours mainly. As we push into the afternoon, we will keep a slim chance at a random storm or two.

Those along and east of the Kansas Turnpike could encounter a localized stronger storm, but again the coverage will remain spotty. A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for low end severe hail and gusty winds.

The spotty and random activity will continue into the night tonight, mainly highlighting the eastern and southeastern portions of the state. Wichita, keep your fingers crossed for a brief downpour or two because we really could use it. This will not be a washout by any means.

Highs to the north on Wednesday will throttle back just a bit thanks to this weak boundary working in to the state. To the south, we will bake yet again out ahead of that boundary. Expect 90s and lower 100s by the afternoon. Winds will be up at times.

Thanks to the ample heat and humidity, Heat Advisories are in place through this evening. Heat Indices could climb as high as 110 in spots.

This looks to be our “better” rain chance over the next few days as a hot and sunny pattern will work into the region. Expect most of our upcoming temperatures to be above our early August average. Many days will climb near or over the 100 degree mark. Plan your outdoor activities accordingly.

A random shower or storm is possible down near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line through Thursday but most should stay dry.

Some of our newest model guidance is hinting at more rain chances into Saturday night and Sunday, but we will monitor over the next few days and adjust the forecast if needed.

8/3/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 102 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 73 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 97 Wind: E 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 75 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 99 Lo: 77 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears