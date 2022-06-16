The intense heat is not going anywhere. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will reach the 90s and lower 100s yet again. We will see our breeze pick up at times out of the south. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few clouds later in the day.

With hot temperatures and higher humidity in central and eastern Kansas, a Heat Advisory has been put into place through 8 PM Thursday evening. We also have an Excessive Heat Watch for north central Kansas through Monday. This heat is not going anywhere!

As we head through the evening a lingering boundary across the state will help spark a few isolated storms to the northwest. Most should stay dry from this action.

If a storm gets going this evening, it could turn strong to severe with winds and hail being the main concern.

This looks to be one of the last storm chances for a bit as intense heat and humidity linger. We are expecting the heat alerts and dangerous headlines to continue through Friday as well. It looks like we throttle back (still hot) a few degrees for the weekend, expecting lower to mid 90s still.

Our signs are pointing to the extended temperature outlook staying incredibly hot into late June as well.

We will keep an eye on a bubble up thunderstorm or two in the peak heating of the day in spots where we are a bit more humid, but widespread storm chances are nowhere to be found through the weekend. We will keep an eye on the potential for some more storm activity in the middle part of next week.

6/16/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 96 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 72 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 97 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 71 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears