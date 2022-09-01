Storms that continue to blossom this evening will be isolated. Those winning the rain lottery may, however, face brief heavy rain. Severe weather chances are low through evening. After sundown, any hint of rain today will fizzle.

A cold front is on deck for Friday. In the afternoon, storms will develop farther north and track southward.

This is a better chance for widespread rain as scattered showers and storms travel through the Central High Plains. Rainfall will be heavy under a stronger storm. Lightning will need to be watched for Friday Football Fever.

A storm may also make a pass to become severe with damaging 60 MPH winds in central and eastern Kansas along with quarter size hail. So, you may need to briefly huddle inside when thunder roars!

Expect another day of near to slightly above average temperatures for Friday. Humidity levels will stay on the moderate side.

Temperatures remain hot the rest of the week before dropping a few degrees over the holiday weekend.

Most of the state will be storm free except for areas southeast of the Turnpike. A stray shower or storm may pop up during peak heating hours before dry and seasonably hot weather takes over into much of next week. The next unsettled stretch will wait until the following Thursday out west.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 65 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 64 Wind: S/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman