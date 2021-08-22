Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slim storm chances followed by intense heat

A small complex of thunderstorms moved through far northwest Kansas early this morning. Aside from that, most of Kansas is waking up dry.

This will be the general trend today, keeping the slim chance for a stray thunderstorm. As the day plays out, the better chance looks to be across northwest Kansas again, but an isolated storm cannot be ruled out in south central Kansas. Expect partly cloudy skies.

A Slight Risk for severe weather is found across far north central/northwest Kansas with a marginal risk extending a little farther south. Damaging wind and hail are the main concerns if a cell turns severe.



Highs gradually warm for Sunday with mid to upper 90s expected throughout the state.

Intense humidity will return to the region for some as southerly flow begins to take back over. The eastern half of the state will be downright humid, but those out west will benefit from some very dry air. With increased winds out that way, fire danger will be higher.

The main story this week is going to be the heat that sets back in place. We will call it a late summer heat wave. Highs should climb to the upper 90s and lower triple digits through Wednesday.

A frontal boundary could help us out ever so slightly by the end of the week, knocking us back down to the mid 90s. A few showers and storms will be possible by Thursday and Friday, but details still need to be ironed out. Some lower 90s are possible by the weekend. Generally, a quiet but hot forecast.