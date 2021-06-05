Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slim storm chances followed by warming temperatures

Summer-like conditions look like they are here to stay for a good chunk of the forecast. Mostly sunny skies for Saturday morning should give way to a few cumulus clouds by the afternoon thanks to plenty of heat and decent moisture. It looks like there is a very slight chance for a stray shower, and that should stay generally to the east of Wichita and the turnpike this afternoon.

You will notice it will be slightly more humid out there today with our dew point temperatures reaching the mid 60s for some later on. High temps in the mid to upper 80s for Kansas on Saturday and winds stay out of the south from 10-20 mph.



A slightly larger disturbance moves closer on Sunday, which could bring some thicker cloud coverage the farther east you are. We will keep a slight chance for a stray shower or two on Sunday for Wichita and South-Central KS, but the best chance looks to stay east again.

Lower 80s to near 90 for some across the state on Sunday. The heat really turns on for the upcoming week. I think most of us will see readings in the 90s by midweek, with SW KS likely seeing low to mid 90s…maybe even higher!

Thanks to ample heat and decently high humidity, slight afternoon storm chances will stick around for many of the days next week as well, especially early on. Late week a cold front tries to give us relief, but I don’t think it will have enough strength to take over the heat as of now