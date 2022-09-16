A small disturbance of showers has survived the overnight into early Friday morning. It will continue to weaken and our radar will be likely dry by midday. Expect a good deal of sunshine as clouds clear and temperatures climb. We will range from the mid 80s to lower 90s today. Humidity levels remain moderate. Winds also pick up at times today out of the south.

We will watch a few cumulus clouds and isolated showers/storms bubble up this afternoon and evening. Most stay dry and Friday Football Fever plans look just fine.

However, a cell or two could become strong to severe mainly in far northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. Hail and damaging winds would be the main concern. This chance is low for now.

Evening plans begin warm but once the sun sets, it will be a beautiful and summer-like night. Lows eventually fall to the 60s and lower 70s.

A few spotty showers and storms could survive through northern Kansas tonight. The later the hour, the lower the severe risk so you can rest easy tonight.

Peak heating hours on Saturday, another isolated storm or two is possible. No need to cancel those outdoor plans but just an eye to the sky. Cells will be small but mighty if they get going.

Another storm or two on Saturday afternoon/evening could be strong to severe with hail and damaging winds being the main concern.

Most of us will expect a mainly dry and HOT weekend. Welcome back to the upper 90s by Sunday. This carries us into the beginning of next week. Highs will be 10 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

The pattern breaks down a bit late next week with our next cold front. The front will swing through mainly dry for now, but it hopes to brings some bigger changes in the temperature department.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 92 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 94 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 97 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 61 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears