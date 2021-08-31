Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slim storm chances, steamy week ahead

A complex of thunderstorms continues to move through eastern Kansas, clipping a few of our far eastern KSN counties. This will keep some cloud coverage for those areas, helping keep temperatures a bit cooler.

As we head through the day, our highs should climb to the 90s for most of the state. Most of us should at reach the mid 90s, with upper 90s sprinkled in out west. It will be moderately humid across the eastern half of the state.

Once the complex moves out of eastern Kansas, the afternoon looks relatively dry. We could see a pop-up shower or storm across the state later on, but coverage would be isolated. Some of our high resolution guidance is suggested a small complex of storms later on in the day to the north and west.

Our average high for this time of year is 89 in the Wichita area, and we will be soaring above that throughout most of the short term forecast. We can generally expect mid 90s for the next few days.

We are watching the chance for a stronger cold front to move into the region late week. Right now, I am seeing signs of this front starting to move into western Kansas later in the day on Thursday. If it holds together, this could drive through the state through Friday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and scattered storm chances. This could reflect more change in our upcoming forecasts.

The long range outlook is favoring near to slightly above average temperatures. – Meteorologist Warren Sears