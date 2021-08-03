Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slim storm chances, then turning up the heat

Another warm yet below average day is in progress with considerable haze due to wildfire smoke. This has created some poor breathing conditions across portions of central and eastern Kansas.

Later tonight, a shower or two will approach the Kansas/Colorado state line.

Additional showers are expected Wednesday out west that will track mainly across northern Kansas into Thursday. The Wichita area may be able to squeeze out a few showers and/or storm.

There will be a few 90s in spots that are not touched by clouds and showers as this next wave tracks to the east. This may be enough of a change to reduce the amount of wildfire smoke over Kansas.

By Friday, the 90s will build back in a big way for most of the state. The dew point will climb over the weekend, making the heat feel more uncomfortable as highs return to the middle and upper 90s. Several out west will hit the century mark once again.

The active storm track is favoring areas to the north of us, but a shower or a storm may form for our northernmost counties. How far to the south this tracks will be important as southern Kansas may miss out on the majority of the moisture as a system slides by to our north.

Next week looks rather toasty with the heat dome baking us with highs in the 90s with some triple digits out west. It may break down at the end of next week into the following weekend. Fingers crossed this change sparks more rain because we need it!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman