Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slim storm chances west, cooler temperatures return midweek

A few thunderstorms continue across far northwestern Kansas and southwest Nebraska this morning but remain below severe levels. Activity is isolated and should remain that way through sunrise. A few spotty showers and storms could stick with us across northwest and north central Kansas into midday.

Temperatures start the day off pleasant but only back off a few degrees this afternoon. We are going to make a run at the mid 90s again for most of the state. Some upper 80s and lower 90s for those in northwest Kansas, which will feel much cooler compared to the lower triple digits yesterday.

Humidity levels should continue to remain on the lower end, with extremely dry air out in southwestern Kansas.

We will watch northwest Kansas again tonight for another wave of thunderstorms coming out of Colorado. This activity could start in the evening hours and last into early Monday morning. A few storms could become strong to severe.

A slight risk for severe weather hugs the Kansas and Colorado state line, with a marginal risk spreading a little farther into the state. The greatest threat with Sunday night storms will be damaging wind, but small to moderate hail is also a concern. The ingredients look favorable for stronger storms to move in after sunset.

A few more storms are possible late Monday night as well. The favorable region continues to be across northwest Kansas.

A marginal risk is found across that area for the risk of a few cells turning severe.

Our hot pattern breaks down a bit more for Tuesday of the upcoming week. Signs are pointing to a cold front sliding into the region.

This is going to be a focus for thunderstorms starting in northwest Kansas and then eventually making it to south central Kansas later in the night. The front will impact our temperatures nicely, dropping us to the 80s midweek.

The break from the heat will be short lived, 90s return to the forecast into next weekend as strong southerly flow takes over again. The overall extended pattern is favoring above average temperatures sticking around well into the next two weeks.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears