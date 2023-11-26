Skies have cleared rapidly across the state as the system responsible for our snowstorm departs the central plains to our east. A deep fresh snowcover and falling temperatures has resulted in snowy and icy roads causing slippery travel.

Her is a partial list of some of our snowfall totals across Kansas from yesterday’s storm:

Here are a few more totals from across Kansas. Northwest Kansas saw lower amounts.

The combination of the departing low pressure system and a approaching, cold high pressure system will generate a strong and gusty northwest wind gusting to over 30 miles per hours at times. This will result in bitter wind chills today. We will see plenty of sunshine which will begin to melt some of the snow but our high temperatures will only reach to a few degrees above freezing this afternoon. Actual high temperatures will range from the lower to middle 30s but winds chills will range from the teens to the 20s.

Combined with our extensive snow cover, it will truly feel like a mid-Winter day across Kansas. Please be sure to bundle up if you plan on spending an extended amount of time outside.Any partial meting of the snow and ice on the roads will refreeze tonight resulting in the continuation of slippery travel conditions. Under clear skies, our temperatures will bottom out in the upper single digits to lower teens by early Monday.

Monday will not show too much improvement with slippery travel conditions lingering at least into the morning. With high pressure in control, we will enjoy plenty of sunshine tomorrow with only a slight recovery in temperatures with highs from the middle 30s to low 40s, still a far cry from our average late-November highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s!

Temperatures will be slow to moderate during the week ahead. Temperatures will eventually reach back up to average levels but not until Wednesday.

We’ll be keeping an eye on another storm system which could bring some rain by Thursday night into Friday, but latest models show most of the moisture south of the state with the best chance for precipitation in southern and eastern Kansas. There may be enough cold air to bring some Wintry precipitation in north central Kansas late Thursday night into early Friday but chance appear low.

One thing the late week will do is usher in somewhat colder air bringing chillier temperatures but we should then get somewhat milder next weekend.

11/26/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 34 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 12 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 36 Wind: W/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 15 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 38 Lo: 21 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 44 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston