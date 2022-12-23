The zone for stronger winds is departing to the east. With the wind flow from the northwest, temperatures continue to stay in the deep freeze.

This air mass is beginning to modify as we are on the western edge and we will slowly see temperatures increase over the holiday weekend.

Overnight lows will be better but not as bad as it has since the start of this Arctic surge.

Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through Saturday morning for a feels like factor as cold as -15 degrees.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy overnight and through the holiday weekend. Temps will warm from west to east with many finally making it back to the freezing mark by Sunday. Many out west will get there first Saturday.

There is a disturbance Sunday night into Monday that looks to track a touch farther west. This will bring us a shot for sprinkles and flurries into early Monday. Any accumulations look to be mainly in north central and eastern Kansas where a trace to an inch of snow is possible although most will be less than a half inch.

There will be a divide early next week when it comes to temps with cooler readings farther east with continued warming out west.

Temps keep going up with the 40s and 50s by mid-week. Could even see some 60s work into western Kansas! By the end of the week, trends are pointing to another system organizing.

Temps will tell the tale but it looks to be mostly rain with higher chances of picking up this moisture in central and eastern Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 3 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 24 Wind: NW 5-15\

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 8 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 34 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 37 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 55 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 54 Lo: 33 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman