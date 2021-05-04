Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slow warm up and unsettled wet weather

As these showers track out of the state to the east, clouds will quickly move as well. More sunshine can be expected into the afternoon. Highs will warm to the 60s, but a breeze from the north will make it feel much cooler. Quiet conditions will not last long. Another round of showers moves in later tonight from the west. These will be the garden variety showers with the exception of a stronger storm to produce a lightning strike or clap of thunder. Light showers will again be around for tomorrow. The impacts will be minimal. While it will not be a total soaker, this pattern of garden variety showers and sparse storms will continue through an unsettled week. The better chances for strong storms are during the weekend. Temperatures also climb out of the 60s and into the 70s and 80s for the weekend as well.