Portions of the Sunflower State remain under the influence of stronger winds flowing around a large low pressure system to our northeast.

The clouds that bubbled up today are diurnally driven or formed from the heat of the sun. These disappear overnight.

Winds relax with temperatures dipping back into the freezer through Thursday morning.

Weak ridging, or an area of high pressure, builds in through Friday. This will allow temperatures to warm a few more degrees each day.

Winds will not be a problem with plenty of sunshine Thursday afternoon.

Friday there will be an increase in cloud cover due to a fast-moving, yet weak system. Some sprinkles will form near and south of the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. This system looks to stand a better chance of producing a few rain showers East of our viewing area Friday night. As temps cool, light snow develops from northeast Kansas through northern Missouri. We will need to watch if this system slows down and pulls moisture farther west into our viewing area. I am starting to see a slight trend with latest model guidance. Not any moisture to get excited about as amounts look light and spotty.

A weak cold front comes through the area by Saturday, resetting temps briefly. Expect a mix of sun and clouds over the weekend with winds returning from the south into early next week. Temperatures march milder Sunday and for the start of the new week. There are a couple wind shifts next week. One on Monday and another the following Thursday. Both look to have small impacts to temperatures and virtually no moisture associated with them. There is a stronger system timed from the 15th to 17th of this month that may stand a better chance of rain and snow. Something to watch as we get closer for a mid-month change. I still do not see a bitterly cold drop lurking yet like we had hit us in December.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 25 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 49 Wind: W/NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 53 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman