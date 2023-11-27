Sunshine and a gradual warming trend are top of mind early this week. This warming trend will be slower for areas that picked up a great deal of snow over the weekend.

Overnight, as temperatures step back into the freezer, patchy freezing fog is a possibility especially in areas that experienced snowfall from our recent storm system.

Please watch for refreezing on area roadways over the next several mornings along with the added possibility of patchy freezing fog.

Temperatures continue to warm Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon with most in the 40s and some in the 50s. However, it will remain cooler in snow packed communities.

The slow nature of this much melting snow is a great thing for our drought. Some of the heaviest snowfall amounts from the weekend storm fell over areas where the drought has been the worst. This will not eliminate the drought, but it will take a big chunk out of it. A snapshot of our visible satellite from the lunch hour Monday shows snow, not clouds!

Next system on deck begins Thursday evening. A cold front approaches from the north and will reset temps slightly by Friday. A piece of energy will be capable of producing rain primarily southeast of the Turnpike Thursday evening into the overnight. As temps cool, a few snowflakes are possible. Any accumulations will be light, if at all.

There is another wave that moves in late Saturday into early Sunday. This could also bring more rain with a slim chance of a few snowflakes mixed in Saturday night.

Temperatures next week look significantly warmer. Model guidance points at some 60s and potentially 70-degree highs flirting with the Sunflower State.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 15 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 41 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 19 Wind: SW/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 43 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 39 Lo: 27 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman