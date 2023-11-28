Beautiful conditions continue across the Sunflower State. Temperatures will remain the coldest over the heavier snowpack to the east. We are making progress each afternoon, warming a few more degrees and slowly melting the snow away.

Once again overnight, watch for refreezing and patchy areas of fog where snow has been melting.

Temperatures overnight will drop to the teens and 20s, well into the freezer.

Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 40s and 50s.

The next cold front comes in Thursday as a storm system tracks to the south of us. We will see an increase in rain showers especially along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line and East of the Turnpike late on Thursday into Thursday night.

As temps cool Thursday night, a few flurries will mix in with the snow. We will keep an eye on travel conditions from the Oklahoma Panhandle and extreme southwest Kansas into the northeastern part of the state where more of the wintry mix and snow are possible in a thin sliver.

Clouds hover Friday and there is another small wave that could produce a few more rain/snow showers farther northeast in Kansas. Temps take a hit by a few degrees but will recover slowly this weekend.

There is another chance for moisture over the weekend. Temps and timing look to support a mainly rain event the second half of Saturday, but this chance will be rather limited. Model guidance the last 24 hours has been drawing the moisture away from our region.

Temps will rebound at the end of the weekend into next week with many more 50s across the region which is closer to average for this time of year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 21 Wind: SW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 44 Wind: W/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 33 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 37 Lo: 26 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 29 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman