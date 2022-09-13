Sinuses acting up today or having difficulties breathing? It is because of a significant amount of wildfire smoke tracking through the Central High Plains.

The sky should appear a brilliant blue given the low moisture in the atmosphere. However, it looks milky due to wind flow higher up in the atmosphere bringing smoke particles into the air we breathe. Those most sensitive will want to spend the evening indoors and in the air conditioning.

Finding a cool spot is the place to be this week. We are officially nine days away from the start of fall but summer does not want to give up so easily.

Tonight will be comfortably cool with a slight chance for an isolated shower to the southwest.

Temperatures will increase Wednesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The next pronounced chance for rain moves closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line by Wednesday evening sparking a few showers and isolated storms. Count yourself lucky if you win the rain lottery.

Winds will increase not only deepening the drought in parts of the region, but also heightening fire concerns. The chance for rain will shift to the east heading into Thursday and Friday evenings.

Even Wichita stands a chance late Thursday into Friday morning and potentially again by Friday evening. Pack the poncho for Friday Football Fever as any rain will be spotty.

Rain chances move to the east of our viewing area by Saturday.

Temperatures soar over the weekend and favor the middle 90s. Conditions will be dry into next week and unseasonably hot. A front does not flirt with us again until the end of next week when we may be able to add a few more showers into the mix.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 93 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 66 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, windy. Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman