Storm Track 3 Forecast: Smoky skies and high heat into the weekend

Smoke from wildfires to the northwest continues to impact much of the country, including the Sunflower State.

Skies will be mostly sunny again today but it will be hazy sunshine. The smoke has also been impacting how our moon looks.

Southerly winds and sun will help more high temperatures heat up into the 90s.

Skies stay dry through tonight as lows dip back down to the 60s. However, even our low temperatures are experiencing a warmer trend as some areas only fall into the low 70s.

The toastier turn really kicks into gear as we wrap up the work week. Friday’s highs will be pushing the upper 90s and even triple digits to the north and west. These temperatures will continue over the weekend and into next week.

There will not be much rain to cool us down. A front will hang out to our north and could spark a shower or storm Saturday night into Sunday in Northern Kansas.

There will be another slim rain chance Sunday night into Monday that will impact more of the area but any showers that are able to materialize will not impact our temperatures much as we stay in the 90s with some triple digits sprinkled in.