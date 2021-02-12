Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow and bitter temperatures continue this weekend

Today is another cold and cloudy day. Wind chills will struggle to warm above 0. Highs this afternoon will stay in the single digits for some and barely reaching the teens farther to the south. We will need to watch for snow starting Saturday night out to the west. Snow showers will track to the south and bring widespread snow to the state on Sunday. This will result in several inches of accumulation. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for most of the viewing area until late in the weekend and early next week. Wind will make this weekend feel even colder so bundle up and bring the snow gear when going outside.