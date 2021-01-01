Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow and ice to kickoff the New Year

Snow and ice will be the big story today. We are on the northern edge and the cold side of a system that is sitting right to the southeast.

This means that ice and snow are the primary concerns today. Snow is already accumulating across the area. About 2 to 5 inches is expected for the Wichita area, but locally higher amounts especially on the west side are likely. Farther to the north near Emporia and Topeka, we can expect 7 inches with locally higher amounts.

A Winter Storm Warning is issued for several counties expected to receive up to 5-7 inches of snow, northerly wind above 30 mph, and ice accumulation until this afternoon.

Temperatures this afternoon barely reach above freezing for those expecting snow, however, it will be in the 40s out west where more sun is expected.

This system will move out after noon from southwest to northeast.

Skies will slowly clear tomorrow and Sunday will be much sunnier.

Temperatures slowly warm to the upper 40s and low 50s by the end of the weekend. Sunshine and mild temperatures stick around until Wednesday when another chance for snow and rain returns.

