Today is our last mild day for the next week as two systems travel through the area over the coming days, bringing mostly snow and some rain.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect late Friday through Saturday night for portions of western and central Kansas.

By 10 PM Friday, we will see an uptick in snow near the Kansas/Colorado state line.

This storm will continue to blossom while many are asleep tonight. Better dynamics will reside farther west which will aid in snow creation.

At times overnight, visibility will be reduced due to heavier snow. At least the winds are not looking terribly strong to make matters more difficult.

We will see higher snowfall potential near and south of I-70 down to Highway 400. We will have more rain mix in south of Highway 400 or no precipitation at all, which will lower snowfall amounts.

This snow tracks East into Saturday morning, arriving closer to the I-135 corridor for breakfast.

Rain mixes in closer to Wichita, initially, then becomes all snow during the afternoon. Higher snowfall amounts are expected west of Wichita and north of Highway 50 in Newton.

Wichita will pick up a trace to an inch or two of snow. If warmer air can be realized, then amounts will be on the lower side. Count on the metro having a heavier band of snow during the afternoon before this system wanes to the east by Saturday evening. Looks like the storm overall becomes less dynamic with not as heavy of snow as Saturday progresses.

Sunshine briefly is back Sunday. It will be a chilly day and colder where snow has fallen. Another system arrives next Monday into Tuesday. The track and timing still need to be resolved which will determine how much snow parts of Kansas and the drought-stricken Plains will receive.

Once it clears, temperatures will trend below average for the rest of the week. Overnight lows in parts of Kansas could drop to the single digits, especially to the north near the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 30 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 80% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 37 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow. Lo: 24 Wind: NE/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 41 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 43 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 38 Lo: 19 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 38 Lo: 18 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 39 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 42 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman