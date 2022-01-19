Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow chance west Wednesday, next cold blast arrives

Most of us are now behind the front that we have been tracking. This will lead to big changes for our Wednesday.

Colder air will spill into the area and highs will be below freezing. Gusty winds will make temperatures feel like the teens and single digits.

A chance of snow still looks to favor portions of Northern and Western Kansas. Amounts could get up to 1″ farther west but any accumulation today is not expected to cause travel troubles.

Temperatures will drop even more tonight as clouds start to break. We will wake up Thursday in the single digits. Winds will not be as strong tomorrow morning but any breeze will bring wind chills down below zero.

There could also be an early lingering flurry around the Oklahoma Panhandle but snow will wrap up from there.

Some sun returns Thursday and winds ease up but this will not help us warm back up. Most of us stay below freezing. As we head into the weekend, that is when we will start to rebound.

An approaching system Friday could bring a rain/snow shower to the west and northwest but as moisture tries to move into the area it will not hold up too well.

Another arctic front arrives early next week and will bring temperatures back down below average by Tuesday. We are also monitoring the potential for some snow with this next front, especially west.