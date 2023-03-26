A chilly evening is coming up for the Sunflower State with temperatures dipping below freezing for most areas. Wichita will see a low of 29 tonight.

In northwest Kansas, another disturbance will move in overnight and lead to increasing chances of snow developing with sub-freezing temperatures in place. This snow will increase in coverage through sunrise.

The snow will continue in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska throughout the day Monday, with light to moderate snow possible until the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for areas north of Goodland and Colby, including McCook, NE.

Elsewhere in Kansas, a few showers may occur and bring some occasional rain for Monday, but most of the state outside of the northwest corner will spend most of the day dry.

Snowfall amounts will be on the light side, but a few locations may pick up over 3″ if a heavier band of snow sets up. Otherwise, an inch or two for most.

Highs tomorrow will be cold in northwest Kansas but milder elsewhere. Wichita can expect highs in the 50s tomorrow.

Quiet and cool weather will be in place for Tuesday, with south winds becoming stronger and ushering in a warmup by midweek. These south winds will bring moisture back as our next storm system approaches later in the week, which will bring a chance of thunderstorms for Thursday.

Storms that form Thursday may have the potential to become severe, but it may be a struggle to get any storms to develop in the first place due to a capping inversion. Rain chances appear low for Thursday due to the expected sparse storm coverage. The storm threat will shift east on Friday but may still clip far eastern portions of the KSN viewing area. In addition to the threat of storms, winds are expected to be very strong Thursday and Friday with highs pushing to the 70s!

Calmer weather builds in for the weekend, with temperatures back to the 70s by Sunday.

3/26/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 29 Wind: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 54 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly Cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 33 Wind: N 5-10

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 72 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 35 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers thunderstorms.

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.